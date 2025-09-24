Obituaries for Sept. 24, 2025

Barbara E. Branwell

Barbara E. Branwell (nee Todd) of Kearny died at home Sept. 20, 2025.

She was 84.

Visiting will be Thursday, Sept. 25 from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Her service will be Friday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Barbara enjoyed her memberships at Brookdale Christian Church in Bloomfield, the EMD Woman’s Club, PTA and Girl Scouts. She worked many years at Allstate Insurance Company in Kearny before working as a teacher’s aide in Kearny.

She was the beloved wife of the late Wilbert Branwell. Loving mother of Dr. John Branwell (Donna) and Debbie Jackson (Russ). Sister of Jim Todd (Sandra) and Russ Todd (the late Betty), she is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Olivia, Natalie and Connor.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Brookdale Christian Church, 1350 Broad St., Bloomfield, N.J. 07003.

Leo Patrick Malley

Leo Patrick Malley, 64, of Kearny, died peacefully with his loving family beside him Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

Leo married his high school sweetheart and the “love of his life,” Diane (Leadbeater) in 2001 and raised his loving “daughters,” Jennifer (Edward) Bradow, Heather (Chad) Townsend and Kristen (Washington Eric) Carle. One of his greatest pleasures was taking his “daughters” on trips to New York and out to dinner on Friday or Saturday nights. Leo would let the girls choose how they wanted to spend their time with him to make it the most enjoyable and special. He was blessed with the honor of walking each of them down the aisle.

Leo was predeceased by his parents, Rosemary and Leo P. Malley, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dolores and Jack Leadbeater, and his son-in-law Edward M. Bradow.

Surviving are his siblings Hugh (Mary Ann), Michael, Kathleen (Richard) Podolski, and John (Lori). Also surviving are his brothers/sisters in-law Laura Madaras, John (Kathryn) Leadbeater, Patricia Handlin, Alfred (Michele), David (Angela) and Richard Leadbeater. Leo was fortunate enough to become “PAP” and enjoy his four beautiful grandchildren: Michael and Mikayla Bradow, Allyson Jade Villa and Hudson Townsend, all of whom he adored and helped raise. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews that he loved very much, as well as his grandpup Roxie Girl.

Leo worked for the Kearny Board of Education for 25 years, retiring in 2005. Leo was a hard-working man with many talents. He loved the military. He was a man of a few words, except if you talked about history. He could tell you every detail of every war and his face would light up as he shared his wealth of knowledge with those closest to him. He loved trips to Atlantic City and the Islands, especially the Bahamas. He enjoyed growing vegetables in his garden every year. Leo had a heart of gold, was such a kind, generous man and helped anyone he could at any time.

Those fortunate enough to have been a part of Leo’s life are extremely lucky to have been loved by him. He will be deeply missed.

Private arrangements were handled by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Maria Luis

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Maria Luis, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sept. 13, 2025, at the age of 91, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born Sept. 4, 1934, in Mértola, Portugal, Maria emigrated to the United States in 1980 to begin a new life with her family and children. She lived a life marked by faith, generosity and love.

Known affectionately as “Avo,” she devoted her days to caring for her family — always giving her heart, her time and her care. She filled her home with the aroma of fresh coffee and warm bread and cheese, told stories to her grandchildren and delighted in surprising them with small gifts and treats.

Her grandchildren David and Raquel were by her side from the day they were born until the day she passed. She cared for them through their childhood and they, in turn, lovingly cared for her in her later years.

She will be remembered for her signature braided hair bun, her warm smile and her unwavering strength. She lived out the words of Psalm 23: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.” Her faith was her anchor, her joy was her family and her heart belonged to Jesus.

Maria was predeceased by her first daughter, Paulina, and her brother, Vitorino. She is survived by her children Maria Lurdes, Anabela, Zicia, Helena, Irene and Carlos; her son-in-law Rafael; her grandchildren Raquel, David, Daniel, Matthew, Melanie, Amanda and Faith; and her siblings Maria Mattos, her twin brother Andre Luis and his wife Elisa, and Jose Luis.

Though her family grieves her absence on earth, they rejoice in knowing she is now fully alive in the presence of Jesus.

Her legacy is one of faith, love and joy in the Lord. We find comfort in knowing: “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” (2 Corinthians 5:8).

Elvira Lindorff

Elivira Lindorff (nee Tremonte) died Sept. 13, 2025.

She was 100.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny. Burial was in Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

Elvira loved playing bingo at Job Haines Assisted Living in Bloomfield.

She was the wife of the late George Lindorff and beloved mother of George Lindorff (his wife Vicki), Loretta Henry (her husband Bill) and the late Thomas. Sister of Adeline Giantini and the late Mary, Julie, Anna and Pat, she is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Eric, Allison, Bryan, Emily and Laura along with her great-grandchildren Noah, Grace, Elena and Holly.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Antonio Paiva

It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of Antonio Paiva, 66, of Newark, on Sept. 12, 2025.

Born in Murtosa, Portugal, Antonio immigrated to the United States in 1980, bringing with him a deep love for his homeland and a tireless drive to build a better life for his family. Though he made Newark his home, his heart always remained in Murtosa, and he cherished every visit back to Portugal.

Antonio was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, godfather, brother-in-law and friend. He was the kind of man who made everyone feel like family. He found joy in helping others and made a genuine effort to be there for anyone in need. His love was shown through the work of his hands, the time he gave and the unwavering support he offered.

He worked in construction for over four decades, dedicating more than 20 years each to State Line and DiFazio Industries. Antonio was known not only for his incredible work ethic and skill, but for his loyalty, humility and willingness to lend a hand. He took pride in his work and in helping build the world around him, brick by brick, with care and integrity.

Antonio was a devoted husband to his wife Ana for 45 years, a partnership rooted in love, respect and resilience. He was a loving father to his son Michael and daughter Diana, always ready to help with anything they needed, whether it was fixing something, offering advice or simply being present. He welcomed his daughter-in-law Nathalie and son-in-law Jessie with open arms, embracing them as part of the family.

His greatest joy came from being a grandfather/avô to Octavia and Patricio. He adored spending time with them, playing, laughing and watching them grow. Their encounters were always a highlight and his love for them was boundless.

Antonio was a dear brother to Fernando, Maria, Felipe and the late Jose, and a cherished presence in the lives of his extended family and many friends.

Visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Dr., Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Newark. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Antonio’s legacy of love, humility and hard work will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

