NEWS BRIEFS

Get help paying for food from NA Health Department

The North Arlington Health Department hosts presentations for residents of North Arlington and surrounding towns to learn how to apply for and receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department, 10 Beaver Ave., on Oct. 14, Nov. 18 and Dec. 9.

Appointments may be made by calling (201) 991-6060, ext. 123.

To make the application quicker, be prepared to present proof of income, proof of address, costs of rent and utilities, child- or adult-care expenses and medical expenses for those 60 and older or for those with a disability.

There is no fee to apply. If one is ever asked to pay to apply for such benefits, it is likely a scam.

Nutley hosting health & wellness festival

The Township of Nutley hosts a wellness festival Saturday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Yanticaw Park lower level — enter at Centre Street and Park Drive. Vendors and education for people with special needs, mental health needs, with additional information on nutrition, exercise and senior citizens.

Kearny Belleville Elks hosting blood drive

The Kearny Belleville Elks host a blood drive Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. 663 Kearny Ave. Walk-ins are welcome, but donors may up by visiting nybc.org, using group code 70154. Please bring ID and eat and drink water before donating.

Harrison Cancer League hosting flag raising

The Harrison Cancer League, in partnership with the Town of Harrison, acknowledges October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month as its flag will be flown at Harrison Town Hall for the month. The flag raising takes place Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at 4 p.m., at the Harrison Town Hall, 318 Harrison Avenue.

In conjunction with the flag raising event, the Harrison Cancer League also sponsors its annual “Dining for the Cure” fundraiser Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 at Nino’s Restaurant, Harrison Plaza Shopping Center, 442 Bergen St., Harrison, between noon and 9 p.m. Nino’s will donate 10% of the day’s sales to the Harrison Cancer League. (Sales include eat-in, takeout and delivery orders.)

For close to 50 years, October has been recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month to educate the public on the importance of early detection, healthcare and to elevate awareness of the effect of breast cancer on lives. Local hospitals often provide mammograms for the unisured, free or discounted mammograms in October.

St. Peter’s Belleville hosting Communion breakfast

St. Peter’s Church, Belleville, hosts a Communion breakfast Sunday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. at the Chandelier, 340 Franklin Ave., Belleville. The guest speaker, the Rev. Ivan Sciberras, pastor of St. Peter’s, will discuss “A New Day and a New Papacy: The Life and Teachings of Leo XIV.” For tickets and more information, visit the rectory office or call (973) 751-2002.

Lyndhurst Knights hosting Columbus Day beefsteak

Lyndhurst Knights of Columbus Council 2396 hosts a Columbus Day beefsteak dinner Saturday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Center, 146 Copeland Ave., Lyndhurst. Beefsteak, ziti, dessert, coffee, soda and water will be served. BYOB. The $60 ticket includes dinner and 10 prize chances. A 50/50 and prize raffles will take place. Group seating is available. Purchase tickets online at https://linktr.ee/council2396 or by calling (551) 587-8402.

West Hudson Detachment 209 Marine Corps League hosting ball

The West Hudson Detachment 209 Marine Corps League hosts a ball to mark America’s 250th anniversary Nov. 15 from 6 to 11 p.m. at The Fiesta, Wood Ridge. All Marines, Navy Corpsman, veterans, family and friends of the detachment are welcome to attend. Tickets are $100 each. To purchase tickets, make checks payable to West Hudson Detachment HCL, 286 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, N.J. 07032. You may also send payment by Venmo to westhudsondetachment.

Free Kearny Board of Health Narcan training upcoming

The Kearny Health Department offers free Narcan training Nov. 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The drug helps to reverse the negative effects of opioids and overdosing on such drugs. The free training includes overdose-protection strategies, signs and symptoms of an OD, how to properly administer Naloxone, rescue breathing, legal rights, support information and resources and free Naloxone kits to the first 25 who sign up and attend the training. Those interested should send an email to jkrowl@kearnynj.org or call (201) 997-0600, ext. 3505 to register. Participants must be at least 18, and live, work or go to school in New Jersey.

Kearny Project Graduation hosting casino bus trip in the fall

Kearny Project Graduation 2026 hosts a bus trip fundraiser to Wind Creek Casino Nov. 30. The cost is $45 with a $25 casino play return. A bus leaves from Kearny Bank, Kearny Avenue, at 9 a.m. that day and will return home at 7 p.m. (Please do not part in the bank’s lot.) To pay, visit $kearnyprojectgrad on Cashapp, @kearny-projectgrad on Venmo or mail checks to KHS Project Grad, Kearny High School, 336 Devon St., Kearny, N.J. 07032.

Salvation Army of Kearny hosting open gyms with Tom Fraser

The Salvation Army of greater Kearny, 28 Beech St., hosts open gyms Tuesday and Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. for kids aged 10 to 17. Games will be under the supervision of the immortal Tom Fraser, retired Lincoln School counselor and coach and long-time director of the Presbyterian Boys & Girls Club.

