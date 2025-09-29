Two from Kearny, two others charged by AG in home invasion with injuries

Four men — including two from Kearny — have been charged for their roles in a home invasion and auto theft that left a homeowner injured, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor announced.

John Duncan, 20, of Kearny; Daniel Chipelo, 21, of Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania; and Kasib Higgs, 20, of Old Bridge are each charged with conspiracy, home invasion burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of movable property and aggravated assault.

They are also charged, along with Jason Cathcart, 22, of Kearny, with the use of a person 17-years-old or younger to commit a crime. Cathcart is additionally charged with conspiracy and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

All four defendants were indicted by a state grand jury on Sept. 17, 2025.

According to documents filed in this case, at approximately 4:28 a.m., March 1, 2025, the Fair Lawn Police Department received a report of a home invasion and later notified the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Motor Vehicle Crimes North Unit, part of the NJSP Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF).

It is alleged the homeowners were asleep in their home when they were awakened by the sound of their front door being broken in. One of the homeowners allegedly saw a group of individuals getting into his black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a black 2023 BMW X5, collectively valued at over $75,000.

The homeowner attempted to stop the suspects by putting himself between the cars and their escape route. The suspects allegedly tried to hit the homeowner with the vehicles as they fled. The homeowner was able to avoid being struck by the vehicles by diving out of the way, but suffered lacerations to his knees and legs as a result.

Before fleeing, Chipelo, Higgs and Duncan also allegedly stole items from the homeowner’s residence and vehicles.

Chipelo, Higgs, and Duncan were allegedly linked to the home invasion and motor vehicle thefts through a combination of electronic and physical surveillance, common clothing, and cellular data. Further investigation by the NJSP ATTF revealed all four defendants, Chipelo, Higgs, Duncan and Cathcart, allegedly employed the use of a juvenile, as they all worked together to receive the stolen vehicles, with Cathcart also accused of driving one of the stolen vehicles.

“The charges in this case show how breaking into homes to steal cars elevates the danger faced by the public,” l Platkin said. “In this case, the homeowner heard the break-in, and when he tried to intercede, he was injured. We will vigorously prosecute anyone who jeopardizes public safety like this.”

