Help the Kearny Police Department honor and remember its history

The Kearny Police Department is building a new museum display to honor the rich history of law enforcement in Kearny. As part of light renovations to headquarters, the department is reaching out to the community to help gather significant items for the exhibit.

Do you have items of historical police significance from Kearny — such as old photos, uniforms, equipment or unique memorabilia? We invite you to consider sharing these. You have the option to donate items permanently to our collection or lend them to us for the duration of the display.

All contributors will be acknowledged.

To inquire or offer a piece, please send an email to Sgt. John Fabula directly at jfabula@kearnynjpd.org.

Kindly include a description or photo of the item in your email.

