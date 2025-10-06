Kearny PD/DEA prescription drug take back day upcoming

The Kearny Police Department conducts its semi-annual DEA Drug Take Back Oct. 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Police Headquarters, at 237 Laurel Ave. All medicines with the exception of liquids and sharps may be turned in on this date.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 13.8 million people in 2024 misused prescription psychotherapeutic drugs including 7.6 million who misused prescription opioids, 4.6 million people who misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives and 3.9 million people who misused prescription stimulants.

The study shows a large quantity of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Further information on the event may be found at www.dea.gov/takebackday.

Any questions may be forwarded to Sgt. Jack Grimm, of the Kearny Police Department’s Community Policing Unit, at (201) 998-1313, ext. 2866, or jgrimm@kearnynjpd.org.

