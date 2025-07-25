ECPO: Former Hudson County corrections officer heading to prison for 50 years

A man who once patrolled the halls and cells of the Hudson County Jail in South Kearny will spend 50 years behind bars after he was sentenced July 22 for the murder of his girlfriend and her friend, Essex Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

The succeeding at proving on Feb. 16, 2021, John Menendez, 27, of West New York, picked up his girlfriend, 40-year-old Anna Shpilberg of Randolph and her friend, 40-year-old Luiza Shinkarevskaya of Newark, at Newark Airport after they returned from a trip to Mexico.

Menendez drove the victims to an off-airport parking lot where he shot his girlfriend in the head. Menendez then shot Shinkarevskaya four times. They died of their injuries.

Menendez turned himself into police and admitted to shooting both women, claiming he was taking large amounts of anabolic steroids and that made him unable to plan or intend to kill. However, numerous text messages between Menendez and his girlfriend in the days leading up to the homicides reflected he was angry and jealous about their trip to Mexico without him.

“This was a senseless act of domestic violence that resulted in the tragic death of two women. We hope this sentence provides closure to Anna and Luiza’s families and sends a clear message that illegal steroid use is not an excuse for violence,” Assistant Prosecutor Austin Edwards said.

Menendez pled guilty to two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter on March 4.

On Tuesday, July 22, he was sentenced to 25 years for each count, to be served consecutively, in New Jersey State Prison.

Under the state’s No Early Release Act, Menendez must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Judge Ronald D. Wigler presided over both the trial and the sentencing.

