KPD arrests man who was likely burgling copper from PSE&G plant

A Kearny patrolman’s instincts led to the arrest of a suspicious man in South Kearny near a piece of property that has seen a recent uptick in burglaries, Det. Sgt. Mike Gontarczuk said.

According to Gontarczuk:

On Sunday, Oct. 19, at 11 p.m., Officer Khonsura Allen was patrolling South Kearny near the PSEG plant that has recently been subjected to a number of burglaries. There, he says he observed a suspicious hooded man walking on the construction zone portion of the PSEG plant where there is no sidewalk.

As Officer Allen neared him, the man began to run and jumped over a concrete median. Backup Officers Melissa Toth and Derek Hemphill arrived and found a blue backpack containing copper wire and burglar tools, a breach in the perimeter fence where it was cut and a 62-year-old man from Irvington who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested and once at KPD HQ, officers learned he had originally provided a false alias and his real name was Albert Jackson. Under this real name, officers found he was wanted by Essex County for burglary.

Charges of drug paraphernalia possession and hindering apprehension were generated and Jackson was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, South Kearny, while the incident remains under investigation.

