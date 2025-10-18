Hudson corrections officer arrested, is alleged to have provided inmates with drugs

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Internal Affairs Unit has arrested four individuals — including a Hudson County correctional police officer —following a narcotics investigation at the Hudson County Correctional Facility, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said.

Marquis Santiago, 33, a correctional police officer and Francisco Salcedo, 44, of Jersey City, and an inmate at the HCCF, are charged with three counts of distributing (K2) and conspiracy to distribute (K2).

A second inmate, Israel Rosado, 38, of Newark, is charged with one count of possession (K2). Santiago was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, and released pending his first court appearance. Salcedo and Rosado were processed on summons complaints at the Hudson County Correctional Facility Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.

Alvin DeLeon, 31, of Bayonne, is charged with conspiracy to distribute (K2). He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, and released pending his first court appearance.

The investigation found on various dates between Jan. 8, 2025, and April 7, 2025, Santiago reportedly provided Salcedo with K2 inside the Hudson County Correctional Facility. Salcedo then distributed K2 throughout the facility, including to Rosado.

DeLeon reportedly assisted in the distribution process.

“The Hudson County Department of Corrections is committed to the core values of safety and rehabilitation,” Hudson County Department of Corrections Director Becky Scott said. “Our employees are held to a high standard in order to protect the integrity of this facility and I thank the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Internal Affairs Unit and the Hudson County Department of Corrections Internal Affairs Unit and Intelligence Bureau for their diligence in this investigation.”

Like this: Like Loading...