News briefs

Woman’s Club’s EMD hosting ‘Winter Warmth’ project

The Arligton Woman’s Club EMD sponsors a “Winter Warmth” project to provide winter accessories to those in need. Here’s how you come in. Please purchase a new hat, scarf or pair of gloves (or any combination thereof). Place each item in a Ziploc bag. On a Post-it note, indicate whether the items is for a man, woman or child and put the note inside the bag. Drop off donations at the Kearny Public Library of the Kearny Health Department from Nov. 3 to Nov. 28. Items will be distributed in December. Don’t have a Ziploc and/or Post-it? They’ll be available at those two aforementioned locations. The club is coordinating the event with the Kearny school district and the local food pantries to ensure the items are properly distributed to those who most need them.

Nutley Historical Society hosting Christmas cartoons event

The Nutley Historical Society hosts a special viewing of Christmas cartoons and short films at the Nutley Museum, 65 Church St., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 6. Adults and children alike are invited. Find more information at www.nutleyhistoricalsociety.com.

Kearny-Belleville Elks hosting Trunk or Treat

The Kearny-Belleville Elks host a Trunk or Treat Monday, Oct.27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. near the lodge, 601 Elm St., Kearny. Kids, wear your favorite costume and bring a bag for treats. Jimmy Hemp Productions will provide free music. Interested in decorating a trunk? Contact Gloria at (201) 951-4947.

St. Stephen’s hosting Trunk or Treat

St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, hosts its annual Trunk or Treat Oct. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is a canned good for the food pantry.

Friends of NAPL hosting Thanksgiving basket giveaway

Friends of the North Arlington Public Library sponsor a Thanksgiving basket giveaway filled with prizes, including a $25 gift certificate. Each $1 raffle ticket buys a chance to win and helps support the library. The winner will be announced Nov. 21.

NAPL hosting Halloween lecture

The North Arlington Public Library hosts “Halloween: a Haunted History,” by Kevin Woyce, Saturday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. Ever wonder why we carve pumpkins, wear costumes and decorate homes with skeletons and ghosts every October? Woyce will explore the history of Halloween, from old world harvest festivals to modern trick-or-treating. He will illustrate these stories with original photographs, antique greeting cards, movie posters and historical images. Woyce is a Lyndhurst resident and has been lecturing on regional history and holiday customs since 2008. Space at the program is limited. Sign up at the Reference desk.

Get help paying for food from NA Health Department

The North Arlington Health Department hosts presentations for residents of North Arlington and surrounding towns to learn how to apply for and receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department, 10 Beaver Ave., on Nov. 18 and Dec. 9.

Appointments may be made by calling (201) 991-6060, ext. 123.

To make the application quicker, be prepared to present proof of income, proof of address, costs of rent and utilities, child- or adult-care expenses and medical expenses for those 60 and older or for those with a disability.

There is no fee to apply. If one is ever asked to pay to apply for such benefits, it is likely a scam.

Kearny Belleville Elks hosting blood drive

The Kearny Belleville Elks host a blood drive Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. 663 Kearny Ave. Walk-ins are welcome, but donors may register by visiting www.nybc.org, using group code 70154. Please bring ID and eat and drink water before donating.

Kearny Project Graduation hosting casino bus

Kearny Project Graduation 2026 hosts a bus trip fundraiser to Wind Creek Casino Nov. 30. The cost is $45 with a $25 casino play return. A bus leaves from Kearny Bank, Kearny Avenue, at 9 a.m. that day and will return home at 7 p.m. (Please do not part in the bank’s lot.) To pay, visit $kearnyprojectgrad on Cashapp, @kearny-projectgrad on Venmo or mail checks to KHS Project Grad, Kearny High School, 336 Devon St., Kearny, N.J. 07032.

Salvation Army of Kearny hosting open gyms with Tom Fraser

The Salvation Army of greater Kearny, 28 Beech St., hosts open gyms Tuesday and Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. for kids aged 10 to 17. Games will be under the supervision of the immortal Tom Fraser, retired Lincoln School counselor and coach and long-time director of the Presbyterian Boys & Girls Club.

Like this: Like Loading...