LPD: Kearny man arrested following Lyndhurst shoplifting

Police in Lyndhurst recently nabbed a Kearny man who allegedly shoplifted from a Valley Brook Avenue business and then tried to conceal his tattoos with cosmetics, Det. Capt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst Police Department, said.

On Saturday, July 26, 2025, at approximately 6:14 p.m., Officers Nicolette Villani and Nicholas Coviello responded to a report of shoplifting at a business located in the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue.

The report, provided by a third-party witness, indicated a male suspect had fled the store on foot and was last seen traveling eastbound in the 500 block of Valley Brook Avenue. While canvassing the area, Officer Villani observed a male matching the description, wearing a white T-shirt and camouflage pants, walking eastbound approximately 800 feet from the last known location. The individual was carrying a large bag.

The man was identified as Daniel Tammaro, 30. of Kearny, who initially claimed to be leaving his girlfriend’s nearby residence but could not provide a valid address. While speaking with Tammaro, officers noticed the bag he was carrying still displayed a price tag from one of two victimized businesses. The bag also appeared to contain assorted merchandise.

When questioned further, Tammaro admitted to shoplifting items from two local stores and did not possess receipts for the merchandise. He was immediately taken into custody. A subsequent search revealed drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe with a copper mesh filter and a plastic straw with residue, both commonly associated with controlled substance use. Officers also recovered a cosmetic eyebrow pencil and noted Tammaro was wearing makeup to conceal facial tattoos under his sunglasses.

The total value of the stolen merchandise was $412.86. Tammaro was charged with two counts of shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Because he reported symptoms of drug withdrawal, Tammaro was transported by Lyndhurst EMS to Hudson Regional Hospital for evaluation. Upon medical clearance, he was transferred to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.

Like this: Like Loading...