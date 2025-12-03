A special greeting from Santa

Hello children:

Well, it is almost that time of year when I come to visit you with bundles of gifts. That time when you are all on your best behavior, when our hearts are lighter, we are more tolerant and inclined to forgive each other.

You know, no matter how different we may seem, we all have the same red blood. We all breathe the same air. We all see the same sun setting, the same stars in the night sky, the same moon and the same sun rising.

Regardless of how different we perceive each other, we are all members of the same human race.

Hindus celebrate Diwali – the celebration of light. Christians celebrate Christmas, the birth of Christ, the Light to the world. The Jewish faith celebrates Hanukkah, the festival of lights. And I am sure all religions have similar beliefs and views.

With that in mind, there is something I would like you all to do during this season of love and faith. We can all be more tolerant and forgiving of each other and set an example for others.

So if someone says or does something negative to you, don’t let he or she ruin your good feelings. Instead, say or do something they don’t expect like: “Would you like to play with me anyway?” or “I’m sorry if I hurt your feelings.”

Be grateful that the holidays are coming. You can’t be mad or hateful when you’re grateful!

Love,

Santa

