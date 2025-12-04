Schuyler School names November Students of the Month

Valerie Iacono, principal of Schuyler School in Kearny, announces the school’s November Students of the Month:
Jordan Alves, Julian Mejia, Gabriel Ypanaque, Ellee Dasilva, Landon Lopez-Cruz, Grace Tinoco Centeno, Mujtaba Zohaib, Skylee Liriano, AJ Diaz, Moriah Meier Rocha, Joao Oliveira, Declan Tingolie, Camila Alvarez Cortes, Marybeth QuillayCardenas, Sophia Herrera, Nuria Meier Rocha, Leah Solis, Aeron Silvestre, Michael Lopez, Jaxson Walters, Liam Bravo, Aiden Silvestre, Sarah Murgueitio Padilla, Rebecca Fernandes, Aiden Varilias, Palesa Rojas, Zachary McCarthy, Sophia Lepore, Luciano Refosco Medina, Aiden Wasilewski, Ellee Dasilva, Liam Ranilla, Olivia Walsh, Carlos Lopez Tinoco, James Hernandez, Sophia Lepore, Owen Bayer, Aiden Wasilewski, Adrian Toledo Choque, Ozan Kirca and Amy Reyes Zavala.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.