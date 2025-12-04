Washington School in Kearny announces first-quarter honors

John Adamski, principal of Washington School in Kearny, announces that the following students have achieved Academic Honors for the first marking period:
Grade 4
Principal’s Honors: Liana Capela; Viviana Hempel; Julieta Salazar Vargas; Alexander Salazar;
Honors: Nala Adrianzen; Guilherme Andrade DeAssuncao; Elsie Ani; Camila Azcona Batista; Eder Azcona Batista; Alejandro Campos; Koruan Cornejo-Ramos; Leonardo Davila Rojas; Patrick Duryea; Landon Gorski; Mason John; Christopher Lopes; Elian Martinez Guevara; Izayah Manzanares; Jacquelyn Moore; Damaris Novay; Edwin Olivo; Matthew Rodriguez; Harold Torres; Davi Verissimo Coletto
Grade 5
Principal’s Honors: Mandira Cuamacas; Derek Fuentes; Janiyah Ortiz; Danna Paredes Torres; Timmy Salazar; James Tasigchana
Honors: Diego Ayoso; Brysen Bonilla Martinez; Rafael Borsato de Almeida da Silva; Brianna Cabrera; Kai Chen; Jesse Coma; Saad Dabaji; Catalina Franco Mendez; Immanuel Garcia; Kayleb Giron; Daleyza Giron Bravo; Jacob Gutierrez-Lopez; Aitana Guizado Alava; Gabriel Katzka; Rodnier Medina-Diaz; Shelton Paguay; Emilio Paredes; Aylin Pineda Maceda; Angel Rivera Rodriguez; Vithor Santos Carvalho; Sarai Sundar; Kristen Valladolid; Nayeli Verastegui; Jadiel Zambrano
Grade 6
Principal’s Honors: Taua Almeida Martins; Mara Concha Gomez; Derek Fuentes; Isabella Martinez; Maximiliano Martinez; Fabian Paz; Angelee Perez Cruz; Meriam Sebki; Steven Sinisterra Gamboa
Honors: Aaron Bernal; Julianny Custodio Martinez; Miguel Denadai; Jose Dos Santos; Edison Ferrell; Carmela Franco Mendez; Ailani Guevara; Kassandra Lata-Coronel; Adriana Loaiza Cuenca; Nickolas Mestanza; Liam Oshiro; Alisson Perez Flores; Isabela Rodrigues Soares Neto.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.