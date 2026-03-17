BCPO: Belleville man, 36, reportedly assaulted minor in North Arlington, is released from custody after arrest

A 36-year-old Belleville man has been arrested after it is alleged he engaged in explicit sexual contact with a juvenile in North Arlington, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

According to Musella:

Ahmed Rady was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact, following a joint investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the North Arlington Police Department.

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, the New Jersey Division of Child Protection & Permanency contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit about the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile. Musella says the investigation determined Rady reportedly engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile in North Arlington.

As a result of the investigation, Rady was arrested March 12 and charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Rady was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack and made a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

You won’t be surprised to learn Rady was (bail reform) subsequently released from custody, pending further court action.

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