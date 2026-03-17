BCPO: Belleville man, 36, reportedly assaulted minor in North Arlington, is released from custody after arrest

A 36-year-old Belleville man has been arrested after it is alleged he engaged in explicit sexual contact with a juvenile in North Arlington, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
According to Musella:
Ahmed Rady was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact, following a joint investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the North Arlington Police Department.
On Thursday, March 12, 2026, the New Jersey Division of Child Protection & Permanency contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit about the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile. Musella says the investigation determined Rady reportedly engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile in North Arlington.
As a result of the investigation, Rady was arrested March 12 and charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.
Rady was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack and made a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.
You won’t be surprised to learn Rady was (bail reform) subsequently released from custody, pending further court action.
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Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.