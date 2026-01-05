LPD: She delivered a package, then stole it right after

Sometimes, even Amazon delivery drivers just can’t help but steal what they deliver.

This was the case here when on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025 at approximately 2:16 p.m., Lyndhurst Police Officer Vincent Dorio, responded to a Page Avenue residence on a reported a package theft.

Upon arrival, the resident advised Officer Dorio at 1:12 p.m., several Amazon packages were delivered to their residence. The resident advised a female delivery driver placed the packages down and took a photograph with her cellphone, which is a common practice for this type of delivery. But you almost can’t believe what Dorio learned when he got there.

The courier then removed one of the packages, ripped the paper package open and removed the contents from the package. The delivery driver then discarded the empty package on the front lawn of the residence.

Officer Dorio found the discarded packaging, which was addressed to another residence on Page Avenue near Stuyvesant Avenue. The package was confirmed to be torn open and emptied of its contents. Video surveillance was provided by the resident to Officer Dorio that showed the female, who legitimately delivered packages to the residence, proceed to tear open the package, remove its contents and discard the packing on the front lawn of the residence.

Det. Sgt. Christopher Cuneo and Det. Steve Batista immediately picked up the investigation from Officer Dorio upon his clearing of the scene. Through various investigative leads and methods, the detectives were able to determine the delivery driver’s family business was subcontracted by Amazon to deliver packages. This was presumably because of the holiday season.

On, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, Cuneo and Batista responded to the business and immediately identified the suspect as Adalit Barrancomunoz. At 2:16 p.m., she turned herself into the police and was charged, by summons, with third-degree theft of movable property.

“This case was a prime example of the public remaining vigilant,” Capt. Paul Haggerty, LPD’s PIO, said. “This incident reaffirms our strong community relations with our residents. The discarded packaging could have easily been overlooked by the resident; instead, they went above and beyond to investigate the behavior of the Amazon delivery driver and report the incident to police. As a result, our detectives were able to quickly close this case out and hopefully prevent reoccurrence by this individual.”

