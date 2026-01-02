Lyndhurst PD nab California man said to be responsible for fatal hit & run; ALPRs again pay dividends

The Lyndhurst Police Department has arrested a man Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw says is responsible for a Mount Laurel fatal e-bike hit & run, Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Timothy Hudnall said.

Thair Maroki, 40, of El Cajon, California, was charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The investigation began after Mount Laurel police were called to the 1100 block of Route 73 south at approximately 12:15 a.m., Dec. 29, for a report of an unresponsive man lying on the shoulder of the roadway.

Using surveillance footage from area businesses and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, the investigation determined the victim, Anthony Caprio III, 49, of Magnolia, had been struck by a white 2022 Jeep Cherokee that fled following the collision.

A law enforcement alert was issued that included the California license plate number of the vehicle.

On Jan. 1, 2026, Officer Thomas Seickendick, of the Lyndhurst Police Department, after hearing a transmission from the Secaucus Police Department alerting surrounding town of an ALPR hit for the vehicle traveling Route 3 west, immediately proceeded to the east side of Lyndhurst, where Route 3 exits onto Route 17 south, Capt. Paul F. Haggerty, the Lyndhurst Police Department’s public-information officer, said.

It was at that time that he quickly observed the vehicle suspiciously enter the Renaissance Hotel parking lot, Haggerty said.

Seickendick proceeded to follow behind. The vehicle had front-end damage, consistent with the reported incident the vehicle was wanted for.

Seickendick took Maroki into custody and the defendant was transported to the Burlington County Jail, Mount Holly, a few hours later. The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

“Officer Brian Kapp was in close proximity and assisted Seicikedick in making the initial approach on the vehicle the stop.” Haggerty said. “Officer Seickendick’s actions undoubtably brought closure to the decedent’s family, and as an agency we are honored to do such, as this was a tragedy, especially during the holiday season.”

Meanwhile, Caprio’s mother, Michele, spoke recently with TV station WTXF Fox 29 in Philadelphia about her late son, with whom that same day, she belatedly celebrated Christmas.

“When I heard that — that’s when I lost it,” she said to Fox 29, noting her son had recently purchased an e-bike. “He didn’t have a helmet. What are you gonna do with someone almost 50 years old — he’s a grown man.”

Maroki was scheduled for a first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly on Jan. 2. The Prosecutor’s Office says it would seek to detain him.

