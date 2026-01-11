HCPO, HCSO investigating crash that seriously injured 2 Kearny men in West Hudson Park

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that injured two pedestrians in Harrison Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. that day, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two pedestrians struck on Woodland Drive in West Hudson Park. Responding officers located two injured men, aged 58 and 48, both of Kearny.

They were both transported to University Hospital, Newark, where they remain hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver and striking vehicle remained at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office.

