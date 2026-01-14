Obituary — Judith Ann Platt

Judith Ann Platt
April 13, 1940 – Dec. 28, 2025
Judith Ann Platt, 85, died peacefully on Dec. 28, 2025, in Mesa, Arizona.
She was born April 13, 1940, in Kearny to Thomas and Isabelle Todd.
Judith was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert C. Platt Sr.
“Judy” is lovingly remembered by her two children, Robert C. Platt Jr. (Adriana) and Robin Kline (Richard); her cherished five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Thomas Todd; her sister, Mary Walsh; and many extended family members and wonderful friends.
Judy treasured her family deeply and her life was defined by compassion, generosity and quiet strength. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all whose lives she touched.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of The Observer.