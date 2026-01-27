More snow removal happening Jan. 27 in Kearny

The Kearny Department of Public works will be conducting more curb to curb snow removal today, Jan. 27, starting at noon:

-Bergen Avenue between Schuyler Avenue and Belgrove Drive.

-The south side of Afton Street between Passaic Avenue and Belgrove Drive.

-Davis Avenue between Midland Avenue and Dukes Street.

-Elm Street between Midland Avenue and the Belleville Turnpike.

Any vehicle parked on one of these streets after 11 a.m. today will be ticketed and towed.

Like this: Like Loading...