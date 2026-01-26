Snow removal begins today — Jan. 26 — at noon in Kearny

The Department of Public works will be conducting curb to curb snow removal today — Jan. 26 — starting at noon on the following streets:

The entire length of Kearny Avenue

The entire length of Belgrove Drive

The entire length of Midland Avenue

The entire length of Bergen Avenue

If time and conditions permit, the Department of Public works will also conduct snow removal today on the following streets:

Davis Avenue between Midland Avenue and Dukes Street

Elm Street between Midland Avenue and the Belleville Turnpike

Any vehicle parked on one of these streets after 11 a.m. today will be ticketed and towed.

