NAPD adds 2 new automated license-plate readers to police radio cars

Add North Arlington to the list of local places where it will now be very hard for anyone who breaks the law to navigate around town in a vehicle.

The NAPD has rolled out the latest, state-of-the-art Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology on two of the fleet’s patrol vehicles, marking a significant advancement in what the department says is its commitment to community safety and modern policing.

The ALPRs are a high-tech tool law enforcement agencies across the country use to deter crime and support proactive policing. Originally used to locate stolen vehicles, the newest readers assist officers in identifying vehicles involved with all types of criminal activity, missing persons cases and active investigations.

“The safety and security of our residents remains our top priority,” Mayor Daniel H. Pronti, a retired police sergeant, said. “This investment in the latest technologies demonstrates our commitment to providing our police department with the tools they need to protect our community at the highest levels. These ALPRs will enhance our officers’ ability to recognize and quickly respond to threats, while helping prevent and deter crime before it occurs.”

By providing real-time alerts and valuable investigative leads, ALPRs often help officers respond more quickly and effectively, stopping crimes in progress and preventing future incidents. The technology works by capturing license plate information from passing vehicles and cross-referencing it against databases of vehicles associated with criminal activity, stolen vehicle reports and active police investigations.

“This technology is a game-changer for modern law enforcement,” Police Chief Michael Horton said. “ALPRs give our officers the ability to identify vehicles of interest in real-time, allowing us to act swiftly and decisively. Whether it’s recovering a stolen vehicle, locating a missing person or apprehending a suspect, this tool makes our community safer while supporting our officers in the field.”

The chief emphasized these systems are used in strict accordance with applicable laws and department policies, with a continued commitment to transparency, accountability and public trust.

Like this: Like Loading...