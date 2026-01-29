Let’s Talk Women’s Health hosting special event at Kearny HS — for ladies only

A special program just for women is coming to Kearny High School — and it won’t cost a penny to attend and take away some important information and guidance.

Let’s Talk Women’s Health, a community non-profit, presents a cost-free event at Kearny High School, from 7 to 9 p.m., Feb. 11. The event features a panel that will explore how caregiving, culture and generational expectations shape women’s health and how preventative care may be reclaimed at every stage of life. The organization says it is committed to be a driving force behind making women’s health and wellness a priority, shape the future of women’s health through education, access and advocacy.

“There are so many women who spend their lives caring for everyone else, until their own health becomes the cost,” the organizers say. “They put their own doctor’s appointments last, ignore burnout or tell themselves that they will deal with it later. This panel discussion/conversation is intended to help women navigate all the mental, emotional and physical challenges of being a caregiver.”

For more information, visit www.letstalkwellwomen.org.

Like this: Like Loading...