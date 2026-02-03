St. Benedict’s Prep senior from Kearny awarded full ride to U-Penn (Wharton)

A St. Benedict’s Prep senior from Kearny is one of two named a QuestBridge Scholar, a scholarship that matches high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds with 55 top colleges and universities in the U.S.

Sebastian Tenorio ’26, of Kearny, matched with the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He will major in business and is preparing for a career in finance. Kayani Jegatheeswaran, of Newark, also received the scholarship. She will attend Smith College in Massachusetts in the fall.

This is the fifth-consecutive year St. Benedict’s seniors have been awarded full, four-year scholarships through QuestBridge National College Match; 17 Gray Bees have received the scholarship since 2021.

“St. Benedict’s instills leadership onto us,” Tenorio said. “It makes us more independent, so we can seek out these amazing opportunities and take ownership of them.”

A member of the Boys Prep Division, Tenorio completed college courses in engineering and calculus at the New Jersey Institute of Technology through a dual enrollment program available to St. Benedict’s students. He served as a fellow in the School’s Fr. Mark Payne Institute and is a member of the National Honor Society.

More than 25,000 high school seniors applied for the QuestBridge National College Match in 2025.

Around 7,000 students were selected as finalists; 2,550 seniors ultimately matched with QuestBridge college partners. The program was established in 1994 to provide a pathway for high-achieving students to attend top colleges, regardless of financial background. Match recipients receive early admission and a scholarship covering the full cost of attendance, including tuition, housing, food, books, supplies and travel expenses.

Like this: Like Loading...