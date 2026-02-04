Obituaries for Feb. 4, 2026

Dolores Accardi

Dolores Accardi (nee DelNegro), 92, of Norwood, died Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

The beloved wife of the late Alfred, she was the loving mother of John. Cherished grandmother of Yvonne and husband Daniel, Anthony and wife Theresa, Jonathan and wife Dominique, Anna and Nicholas and great-grandmother of Penelope, Gabriella, Anthony Jr., Joseph and Jonathan Jr. She was the dear sister of the late Alfonse DelNegro.

Dolores and her husband, Alfred, were successful restaurateurs for more than 40 years. What started as Cinderella’s Coffee Shop in Washington Heights, New York, evolved into many wonderful restaurants. They owned and operated Alfredo’s in Northvale, Valentino’s in Blauvelt, Bellissimo in Westwood, Paradiso in Northvale and finally Bellissimo in Closter before a well-deserved retirement, although Dolores continued to host for many years at local restaurants.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was a devoted parishioner of St. Anthony’s Church, Northvale.

Visiting hours are Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 from 5to 8 p.m., at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave., Northvale. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 at Noon at St. Anthony’s Church, Northvale. Entombment will take place in Garden of Memories, Washington Township.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com.

Catherine V. Wall

Catherine V. Wall, a lifelong resident of Kearny, died peacefully Jan. 23, 2026. She was 102.

Catherine worked for Prudential in Newark for over 45 years, returning after her retirement for a number of years as a consultant to the Prudential Foundation Community Awards program. She received her associate degree from Fairleigh Dickenson University. Catherine was also very active in the community as a girl scout leader, CCD teacher, Eucharistic Minister, member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Rosary Society and Altar Society all at her parish St. Stephen’s Church. In addition, she volunteered at West Hudson Hospital for a number of years and a was a member of the Newark Preservation and Landmark Society. Catherine was an avid reader and also particularly enjoyed watching “Jeopardy!” nightly and quite often had the final Jeopardy question.

She was predeceased by her parents Maurice & Jane (Lane) Wall, her brothers Maurice, Edward, Joseph, Thomas, Wiliam and Robert, her sister Eileen Czaplicki. She is survived by many much-loved nieces and nephews and their families.

Services were conducted by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

