Guy, commissioners celebrate Black History Month

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy and the Board of County Commissioners celebrated Black History Month at the Brennan Courthouse with the Black community of Hudson County. Hudson County marks Black History Month each February to honor the history, culture, and contributions of Black Americans.

“I’m proud to stand alongside the Board of County Commissioners as we recognize and celebrate the dedicated contributions of Black Americans in Hudson County with this flag raising,” Guy said. “Today, we honor the historic achievements of Black Americans and celebrate the ongoing contributions of Black residents in our community. This flag raising reminds us of the importance of equality, lifting up every voice, and opening doors of opportunity — especially for our youth — so everyone in Hudson County can thrive and achieve greatness.”

In addition to the flag raising, Guy will host a Black History Month Celebration Monday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at Secaucus Hudson County Schools of Technology, Frank J. Gargiulo Campus. The event is open to the public and will feature dinner, entertainment and remarks honoring community-nominated individuals whose work and achievements have made a difference across Hudson County.

Like this: Like Loading...