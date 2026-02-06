Guy, commissioners celebrate Black History Month

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy and the Board of County Commissioners celebrated Black History Month at the Brennan Courthouse with the Black community of Hudson County. Hudson County marks Black History Month each February to honor the history, culture, and contributions of Black Americans.
“I’m proud to stand alongside the Board of County Commissioners as we recognize and celebrate the dedicated contributions of Black Americans in Hudson County with this flag raising,” Guy said. “Today, we honor the historic achievements of Black Americans and celebrate the ongoing contributions of Black residents in our community. This flag raising reminds us of the importance of equality, lifting up every voice, and opening doors of opportunity — especially for our youth — so everyone in Hudson County can thrive and achieve greatness.”
In addition to the flag raising, Guy will host a Black History Month Celebration Monday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at Secaucus Hudson County Schools of Technology, Frank J. Gargiulo Campus. The event is open to the public and will feature dinner, entertainment and remarks honoring community-nominated individuals whose work and achievements have made a difference across Hudson County.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.