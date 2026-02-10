Obituaries for Feb. 11, 2026

Leonard Van Orden

Funeral services for Leonard Van Orden will take place from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 15, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny.

Van Orden, 85, of Milford, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Kearny, died peacefully at home Dec. 14, 2025.

Born in Newark on Sept. 12, 1940, to the late Horace and Margaret (Mikulewicz) Van Orden, Len built a life defined by service to his community and devotion to his family. He enjoyed a long career in truck leasing and various sales fields, but his true legacy was found in his local involvement. He was a familiar face at the Kearny Republican Club and served his community on both the Kearny Board of Education and the Board of Health. Many also remember him for his hands-on work as a rigger for the Kearny Crew Boathouse. He briefly served in the Army and was honorably discharged due to injury.

Len was married for 57 years to the love of his life, the late Carole Lynne Van Orden (Becker). Together, they shared a deep appreciation for their Scottish and Irish heritage. Len was often seen tailgating at Giants games, proudly wearing a custom kilt Carole had hand-sewn for him and he never missed an opportunity to follow a local pipe band. In their later years, Len and Carole cherished their annual trips to the Outer Banks, North Carolina, returning with photo books that captured a lifetime of shared memories.

He is survived by his six children and their spouses: Leonard H. Van Orden (Laura), Gretchen Cuccio (Frank), Paul Van Orden (Marissa), Laura Rudberg (Scott), Maria Carrie (Gordon) and Quyen Leberknight (Alan).

Len was a proud grandfather to 16 grandchildren: Stephen (Laura), Samantha (Harry), Katie, Joseph, Kelly, Emily C., Ava, Emily W., Madelinh, Olivia, Oliver, Jack, Avery, Charlotte, Toby, and Claudia. He also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Lucy Cuccio and Franklyn Fontan.

In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, Leonard was preceded in death by his siblings Dennis “Butch” Van Orden, Penelope Van Orden, Deborah Van Orden and Hidie Van Orden-Harkey.

Cremation was private at the convenience of the family. A memorial service to celebrate Len’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Operation Smile.

Arrangements were by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pennsylvania. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).

Anne Marie Logan

(Oct. 19, 1961 – Jan. 20, 2026)

Anne Marie (nee Woods) Logan, born Oct. 19, 1961, in Kearny, died peacefully with her family by her side Jan. 20, 2026, at the age of 64 in Indialantic, Florida.

An extremely gifted child, Anne Marie began her education at St. Stephen’s Grammar School, where she showcased her remarkable talents with straight A report cards, advanced mathematics studies, a passion for reading, and a flair for music. At just age 14, she was recruited by St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church to play their majestic pipe organ for Sunday services. A multi-talented dancer, Anne Marie was a regular medalist in both Scottish-Highland and Irish dancing competitions, proudly securing the New Jersey State Junior Championship for Irish Dancing at the age of 12.

Anne Marie continued to excel academically at Kearny High School, graduating with honors. An active athlete, she was a member of the girls’varsity tennis team and competed on undefeated junior teams at the Arlington Players Club. Family camping trips, vacations to the New Jersey shore and visits to Scotland were cherished experiences that reflected Anne Marie’s pride in both her New Jersey roots and Scottish heritage.

After high school, Anne Marie attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, earning a bachelor of science in aerospace engineering in 1983, graduating with academic distinction. Her professional career began at the Naval Ordnance Station in Indian Head, Maryland, where she worked as an engineer in the Weapons Simulation Department, designing electronic simulators for tactical missiles.

In January 1987, Anne Marie joined Northrop-Grumman Corporation in California, where she met her husband, Daniel Logan. She played a vital role as the weapons integration engineer for the Air Force’s B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, overseeing platform integration of both tactical and nuclear weapons, including flight test activities at Edwards Air Force Base.

She later served as Air Vehicle Manager for aircraft No. 17 at the Palmdale site and subsequently joined Pratt & Whitney in West Palm Beach as an engine integration engineer on the Joint Strike Fighter (F-35) program. Anne Marie later filled key roles at IBM and Northrop-Grumman supporting B-2 sustainment, retiring from the latter in August 2024.

An avid fitness enthusiast, Anne Marie enjoyed running, biking, swimming and weight-lifting. She completed multiple marathons, including Miami, Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. (US Marine Corps marathon), and participated in numerous triathlons, often relaying with her two children, Danny and Kelly, who she adored deeply. Anne Marie always declared that their births changed her life for the better and they felt that in the love and support she provided.

Anne Marie is survived by her husband of 25 years, Daniel Logan, and her two loving children, Danny of Arlington, Virginia, and Kelly of Orlando, Florida. Anne was predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Mary Dean Woods, and is also survived by her brother, Ronald Woods (Johna) of Alexandria, Virginia; sister Linda McAllister (Dave) of Middletown; several nieces and nephews; two aunts; and other extended family members.

Anne Marie was a wonderful daughter, daughter in-law, sister, wife, mother, aunt, colleague and friend — an exceptional soul with a huge and tender heart. Her entire life was a testament to diligence, devotion and personal achievement. She was broadly admired, respected and loved, by family and friends alike. Anne Marie will be missed immeasurably, never forgotten and may God rest her loving soul.

Vivian Corrente

Vivian Corrente (nee Cappetta) of Kearny died Feb. 3, 2026.

She was 96.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Vivian was the wife of the late Paul and loving mother of Paul Jr. (his wife Elizabeth) and the late Michael. Sister of the late Mildred Monaco, Elizabeth Ritacco, Anna DeSantis, Angela “Jean” Sheridan and Louis Cappetta. She was the sister-in-law of Camille Dewland and Anthony Corrente. Grandmother of Michael (Jacquelyn), Christine (John) DeRosa and Paul III (Allison). She is also survived by her great grandchildren Connor, Catherine, Evelyn, Leah and Matthew along with loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her memory.

John Peter Freeswick Jr.

John Peter Freeswick Jr. died Jan. 5, 2026.

He was 72.

Born in Passaic, he lived many years in Clifton before moving to Tampa, Florida, 21 years ago. John had a private cremation.

John was retired from security, having served for major sporting events and motion picture production. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed soaking up the sun and enjoyed BBQing while listening to classic rock music.

Son of the late John and Margaret Freeswick, he was also the beloved husband of the late Donna Clarke. Loving father of Olivia Freeswick (her husband Evan Cook), Daniel Freeswick, Nicole Freeswick, Lindsey Freeswick and Jonathan Freeswick (his fiance Sheena). He is also survived by his grandchildren Daniel, Ava, Mikaela, Logan, Francesca, Arianna, Ralphie and Liliahna along with his pal “Poochie.”

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or The tunnel to Towers Foundation in his memory — two charitable organizations that he held close to his heart.

Edith Ann O’Malley

Edith Ann O’Malley, 89, of Kearny, died peacefully Jan. 29, 2026.

Born on Jan. 1, 1937, Edith was a lifelong resident of Chestnut Street and the daughter of George and Edith Brown. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. A woman of strong Catholic faith, Edith lived her beliefs quietly, finding comfort in prayer and strength in God throughout her life. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stephen’s Church.

Edith began her career at PSE&G. After taking time off to raise her children, she went on to spend more than 25 years at Sika USA.

She was an avid Yankees fan, followed many favorite football teams and never missed an episode of “Wheel of Fortune.” She loved a good cup of tea, a penny slot machine, and relaxing at the beach, enjoying the warmth of the sun.

She is survived by her children Kathleen Mattoon (Ronald), Joanne O’Malley and Robert O’Malley (Mary); her grandchildren Michael Gouveia (Jisel), Ryan Mattoon (Brianna), Nicole Perez (Mark) and Robbie O’Malley; her great-grandchildren, Cella Mattoon and Kieran Mattoon; and her brother, Frank Brown (Barbara). She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Charles Rokosny, and her brother-and sister-in-law, Richard and Annette O’Malley, along with many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Martin O’Malley; her parents, George and Edith Brown; and her siblings, Georgina Hague (Allen) and Concetta Mulvanerton (Ed). She now rejoins her husband Martin in eternal rest, united once again in God’s love.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass took place at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen’s Church. Please make your check payable to one of the following funds: Monsignor Adrian Maine Organ Fund, the Four Chaplains Scholarship Fund or The Charitable Fund for the poor.

Frances M. Silpoch

Frances M. Silpoch (nee Difabio) died Feb. 2, 2026.

She was 68.

Born in Jersey City, she moved to Kearny 33 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Fran was the beloved wife of Mike Silpoch and loving mother of Michael and Johanna Silpoch. She was the sister of the late Diane Difabio.

