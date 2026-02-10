ECPO: Kearny woman, 25, killed in Rt. 21 car crash

A 25-year-old Kearny woman has died following a significant one-car crash on Route 21 in Newark Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
An investigation is underway into the fatal crash in Newark.
According to Stephens:
At approximately 2 a.m. that day, the Newark Police Division received 911 calls reporting a single-vehicle crash in the area of Route 21 north bound near Riverside Avenue.
Witnesses reported the vehicle left the roadway, became airborne over a guardrail and fell from the elevated roadway before overturning and landing on Riverside Avenue.
The driver, Estefania Dilone, 25, of Kearny, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was transported to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m.
A passenger in the vehicle was also transported to University Hospital and sustained minor facial fractures.
The public is encouraged to report any information related to this accident by contacting the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at (877) 847-7432. All calls will remain confidential.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.