ECPO: Kearny woman, 25, killed in Rt. 21 car crash

A 25-year-old Kearny woman has died following a significant one-car crash on Route 21 in Newark Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

An investigation is underway into the fatal crash in Newark.

According to Stephens:

At approximately 2 a.m. that day, the Newark Police Division received 911 calls reporting a single-vehicle crash in the area of Route 21 north bound near Riverside Avenue.

Witnesses reported the vehicle left the roadway, became airborne over a guardrail and fell from the elevated roadway before overturning and landing on Riverside Avenue.

The driver, Estefania Dilone, 25, of Kearny, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was transported to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m.

A passenger in the vehicle was also transported to University Hospital and sustained minor facial fractures.

The public is encouraged to report any information related to this accident by contacting the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at (877) 847-7432. All calls will remain confidential.

