Washington School in Kearny announces second quarter honors

John Adamski, Principal of Washington School in Kearny, announced the following students who have achieved academic honors for the second marking period of the 2025-26 school year.
Grade 4
Principal’s Honors: Nala Adrianzen, Liana Capela, Alexander Salazar, Julieta Salazar Vargas,
Honors: Alejandro Campos, Liam Collantes Mejia, Leonardo Davila Rojas, Lucas Galeano Padin, Landon Gorski, Viviana Hempel, Christopher Lopes, Aliyana Manzanares, Elian Martinez Guevara, Madison Martinez, Mason John, Izayah Manzanares, Damaris Novay, Julie Oliveira De Amorin, Edwin Olivo, Aleah Ortiz, Matthew Rodriguez, Gabriel Romeiro Vaz Teixeira, Brianna Soria Siguencia, Thiago Tasayco, Emma Vargas, Emilio Vargas Analuisa, Davi Verissimo Coletto
Grade 5
Principal’s Honors: Mandira Cuamacas, Janiyah Ortiz, Danna Paredes Torres, Timmy Salazar
Honors: Jhoanna Alao Rivera, Diego Ayoso, Brysen Bonilla Martinez, Rafael Borsato de Almeida da Silva, Brianna Cabrera, Christopher Calderon, Kai Chen, Jesse Coma, Catalina Franco Mendez, Immanuel Garcia, Daryl Gonzales, Gabriel Katzka, Joel Masache Soto, Janvie Miranda, Shelton Paguay, Aylin Pineda Maceda, Vithor Santos Carvalho, Sarai Sundar, Kristen Valladolid, Jadiel Zambrano
Grade 6
Principal’s Honors: Taua Almeida Martins, Aaron Bernal, Mara Concha Gomez, Carmela Franco Mendez, Kenneth Garcia Estrada, Kassandra Lata-Coronel, Nickolas Mestanza, Abigail Ore, Liam Oshiro, Angelee Perez Cruz, Danna Salazar Luzardo
Honors: Julianny Custodio Martinez, Miguel Denadai, Jose Dos Santos, Edison Ferrell, Alexandra Hidalgo, Adriana Loaiza Cuenca, Gabriel Martel, Isabella Martinez, Maximiliano Martinez, Sophia Merino Luna, Fabian Paz, Alisson Perez Flores, Meriam Sebki, Steven Sinisterra Gamboa.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.