Belleville HS senior awarded Coca Cola $20K scholarship

Whisper Tawdross, a senior at Belleville High School, has been recognized as one of the country’s outstanding high school leaders by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and has been awarded a $20,000 college scholarship.

Tawdross is one of just 150 recipients selected from more than 107,000 applicants nationwide — an acceptance rate of less than 1/7th of 1%. This highly competitive scholarship recognizes exceptional academic achievement, leadership, and service, evaluated through a rigorous three‑stage selection process.

Organizers say as a member of the 38th class of Coca-Cola Scholars, Tawdross not only exemplifies superior leadership, service and academics — he is a change agent, positively affecting others in the community. While working hard to pursue opportunities for himself, he has also made it a priority to create pathways and opportunities for others — a commitment that guides everything he does, from research and tutoring to service work and supporting his family.

Scholars will attend Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta April 23-26, 2026, where they will be the guests of honor at the 38th annual Coca-Cola Scholars banquet and participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni. Collectively, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will award $3.1 million in college scholarships to these outstanding young leaders.

“Being selected as one of 150 scholars from 107,000+ applicants made me feel like the work I’ve been doing quietly for years actually matters,”Tawdross said. “It provides me with the support and platform to continue building projects that expand access, particularly in health education and research mentorship and to do that work on a larger scale in college and beyond.”

Following his graduation from Belleville High School, Tawdross plans to study neuroscience alongside economics or public policy to fulfill interests in both health and the systems around health.

Reflecting on his personal experience navigating life in the United States as an immigrant, he says: “I’ve seen how outcomes can depend on access, language, cost, and guidance, not just medicine. Long-term, I aspire to work in healthcare and research, helping to build safety-net clinics and community-based programs that make care feel accessible and normal.”

In addition to receiving college scholarships, the new Coca-Cola Scholars will be welcomed into a vibrant and growing community of alumni that has become a powerful force for positive change in the world. Through networking, collaborations, and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together. Unique opportunities include a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year scholars as they transition to college, professional and personal development programming, and a Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit every five years.

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