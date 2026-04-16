BCPO: Lyndhurst man who was being served with Union County warrant barricaded and killed himself

Here’s what the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has released following a barricaded-person incident early in the morning of April 15, 2026, in Lyndhurst.

According the BCPO:

On Thursday, April 16, 2026, at approximately 5:33 a.m., the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lyndhurst Police Department attempted to effect an arrest in front of a residence on Lake Avenue in Lyndhurst.

During the execution of that arrest warrant, the subject in question fled and barricaded himself inside of the residence. The Bergen County Regional SWAT Team was notified and responded to the scene.

The SWAT team arrived and took up a position around the home. As members of the SWAT Team attempted to negotiate from outside of the residence, the subject, who was alone in the house, fired a gun and sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Thereafter, the SWAT Team made entry and located the subject inside where he was pronounced dead. The subject’s identification is being withheld, pending full notification to next of kin.

After learning the initial facts of the investigation, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office notified the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, which then designated the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office to lead the investigation, which is continuing, under the direction of Chief Jeff Angermeyer.

The Observer will update this information once confirmed information is available.

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