NEWS BRIEFS

Belleville Woman’s Club hosting fish & chips fundraiser

The Woman’s Club of Belleville hosts a National Fish & Chip Day celebration, Friday, June 5, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Belleville Senior Center, 125 Franklin Ave., Belleville. Dinner comes with fried fish, French fries, coleslaw and a drink. Chicken may be substituted for fish. Tickets are $25. Make checks payable to “Woman’s Club of Belleville.” For more information or tickets, call Patty at (201) 303-3377 or send an email to bellevillewomansclub@gmail.com.

NAPL hosting necklace-making event

The North Arlington Public Library invites patrons to make beaded necklaces with Margaret Caruvana Saturday, May 9, at 11 a.m. Caruvana will provide materials and instruction to make the jewelry. Space is limited. Sign up at the library’s reference desk.

Belleville hosting senior citizen prom

The Township of Belleville hosts a prom for senior citizens (those 50 and older and who are season pass holders) Friday, May 15, at the senior building, 125 Franklin Ave., Belleville. Volunteers are needed. Register to do so by sending an email to events@bellevillenj.org. The event is sponsored by Mayor Michael Melham, the Town Council, the Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs.

Kearny PBA and Education Association raising cash for youth World Cup soccer tournament

The PBA No. 21 and Kearny Education Association sponsor a fundraiser to benefit a World Cup soccer tournament this summer in Kearny for kids in the fifth- through the eighth-grades. Raffle tickets will be sold at $30 per ticket. Those who buy tickets will receive a World Cup-themed challenge coin honoring Kearny’s soccer history. Just 250 tickets will be sol. The top prize is a 65-inch TV and the second prize is a 55-inch TV. Get tickets by sending an email to mekladious@kearnypba.org.

Washington Middle School hosting music & art show

Washington Middle School, 1 N. Fifth St., Harrison, hosts its annual music and art show Wednesday, June 3, from 5:30 p.m., where the art expo will take place. A concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event features performances by the Washington Middle School Concert Band, the choirs, chamber choir and vocal soloists. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for students and children.

Kearny American Legion hosting pasta night

The Kearny American Legion Post No. 99 hosts a pasta night fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, May 31. Seats are limited. Tickets are $25 pp. Call Ray Rivera at (201) 889-8759 to RSVP. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Organ Transplant Association.

Roosevelt School tricky tray upcoming

The Roosevelt School, Kearny, tricky tray takes place Friday, May 1, from 6:30 p.m. at the Kearny High School Atrium. Drawings begin at 7:30 p.m. Prize donations are welcome. For additional information send an email to rooseveltpta07032@gmail.com.

Kearny UNICO hosting bus trip

Kearny UNICO’s ”spring bus trip is set for Sunday, May 17. A bus will departs at 9 a.m. for the Wind Creek Casino from the parking lot of the American Legion, 314 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Prior to departure, beginning at approx. 7:45 a.m., coffee and will be served to everyone going on the trip inside the Legion hall.

Participants will get $25 back in slot play.

Tickets are $42 per person. Make checks payable to Kearny UNICO and return it to Lou Pandolfi, 81 Thoma Ave., Maywood, N.J. 07607 as soon as possible. If you require additional tickets, call Lou at (201) 693-8504 or send him an email to lpandolfi@verizon.net.

Troop 305 tricky tray rescheduled

Boy Scout Troop 305, St. Stephen’s, Kearny, hosts a ’70s tricky tray June 1, from 6:30 p.m. at Hedges Hall, Kearny. This was originally scheduled for April. The cost is $45 and includes a catered dinner, ’70s music, prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Entry includes a sheet of tickets. Purchase $45 tickets by visiting unit305trickytray2026.eventbrite.com. Anyone who wishes to donate prizes may do so by first sending a note by email to friendsof305@gmail.com. Visit www.kearnyscouts.com for more information.

Nutley Library closed through early May

Because of water damage and the need for repairs, the Nutley Public Library will be closed until at least early May. In the meantime, physical items may be picked up at any library in the Bergen County Cooperative System. The library’s outdoor drop box remains open. Its digital collection will be available if you have a PIN. Reference and any other questions may be directed to (973) 667-0405, ext. 2606, or by email to library@nutleynj.org.

Further announcements will be shared when available.

Get help paying for food from NA Health Department

The North Arlington Health Department hosts a presentation for residents of North Arlington and surrounding towns to learn how to apply for and receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department, 10 Beaver Ave., on May 12 and June 9.

Appointments may be made by calling (201) 991-6060, ext. 123.

To make the application quicker, be prepared to present proof of income, proof of address, costs of rent and utilities, child- or adult-care expenses and medical expenses for those 60 and older or for those with a disability.

There is no fee to apply. If one is ever asked to pay to apply for such benefits, it is likely a scam.

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