Tucci cuts ribbon for new Nutley inclusive park

The Nutley Township Department of Parks and Recreation cut a ribbon to open a newly installed inclusive playground at Father Glotzbach Park Wednesday, May 13.
The new playground is designed to remove barriers and obstacles so children of all abilities and needs may play together. The space will not only promote physical education for all, but also empathy, community, compassion and understanding for all Nutley children.
“This is a park for everyone,” Commissioner Mayor Tucci, in his opening speech, said. “Here in Nutley, we leave no child behind. Special needs or otherwise.”
The playground was funded through Jake’s Law, a New Jersey initiative that fully funds inclusive playgrounds for children of all abilities. It was inspired by Jake Cummings-Nasto, a young boy from South Jersey, whose family advocated for accessible play spaces.
The funding comes primarily through the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Acres program. Municipalities, counties and townships apply for grants to build or renovate inclusive playgrounds that exceed standard ADA requirements.
“Our Parks Department, who are second to none, worked hard and did what we came here to do, from the top all the way down to the bottom of this park,” Tucci said. “We’re doing whatever we can to take care of our people here in Nutley. We don’t just talk a good game and put up signs; we provide real-life options.”
The new Glotzbach Park playground includes:
- Wheelchair-accessible surfacing and ramps
- Sensory-friendly and quiet play areas
- Inclusive swings and equipment
- Shaded seating and fencing
- Accessible restrooms and parking
The playground is open and available to all Nutley residents.
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