NJ & NY AGs investigating FIFA’s World Cup ticketing tiers

The upcoming World Cup is turning into a World Class Nightmare for residents of the area.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced an investigation into FIFA’s ticketing practices for the upcoming tournament, following recent reports indicating fans may have been misled about the locations of the seats they were purchasing, and FIFA’s public statements and ticket releases may have contributed to soaring prices.

The attorneys general today sent subpoenas to FIFA seeking information about its ticketing practices and are specifically requesting details about ticketing practices for eight World Cup matches hosted in New Jersey, including the World Cup final on July 19, 2026.

“Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated. But FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices – all at the expense of consumers and hardworking New Jerseyans,” Davenport said. “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation of FIFA’s conduct, and we are proud to stand together with Attorney General James in protecting our consumers. It’s an honor to host the World Cup, but the event is not an invitation to exploit our residents and visitors.”

James also chimed in.

“New Yorkers have been waiting years for the World Cup to come to their backyard, and they deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets,” James said. “No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive. I thank Attorney General Davenport for joining this effort to get answers from FIFA and protect our states’ consumers.”

The investigation will probe a range of issues that have arisen with FIFA’s ticketing process. For its initial ticket sales, FIFA’s seat maps divided stadiums into four zones named Category 1 through Category 4, with Category 1 seats in the most desirable location.

Yet after many fans had already bought tickets, FIFA created new zones, Front Categories 1 through 4, made up of the most desirable seats within each Category. Tickets in these Front Categories cost significantly more. Reports indicate fans who bought tickets before these new zones were introduced were excluded from those seats and instead assigned less-desirable seats, including seats far from the field or behind the goals.

In addition, some fans have reported they did not receive the tickets in the Category they paid for. These fans have reported although they selected and paid for Category 1 tickets, which were the closest areas to the field, they were assigned seats further back in Category 2 areas.

The attorneys general will also investigate FIFA’s ticket prices for 2026 World Cup matches, which have far exceeded the prices for any previous World Cup tournament. FIFA has used “variable pricing” to adjust ticket prices based on demand.

As FIFA released tickets in phases over the course of several months, prices for some matches skyrocketed.

Press reports indicate between October 2025 and April 2026, FIFA raised the price of tickets for more than 90 of the 104 World Cup matches, with prices for the three main ticket categories rising on average by 34%.

The investigation will examine whether and how FIFA’s ticket release schedule, public statements and other conduct may have impacted these prices.

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