Just Jersey Food Truck Festival coming soon to Belleville

It’s time to get an early jump on summer and Father’s Day as the Just Jersey Food Truck Festival pulls up to Belleville Municipal Stadium with food trucks, live music by DJ Ray Colon, games and much more Saturday, June 6.

There will also be pony rides, a petting zoo, a beer garden, games and good vibes all day long.

There will even be a wine and margarita garden for festival-goers 21 and over.

The stars of the show, however, will be the food trucks, with their array of unique and creative cuisine you don’t typically find down at your neighborhood diner.

Mayor Michael A. Melham says this new event does not replace the Food Truck Festival the township hosts in October, but said it will surely conjure the same neighborhood spirit.

“With an international palate of foods and activities for kids of all ages, this is the kind of event that brings our community together,” Melham said.

This event runs from noon to 8 p.m. and is free to the public.

Free parking will be available at Belleville High School and at the School No. 7 parking lot.

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