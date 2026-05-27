Expect Skyway delays Thursday night into Friday morning: NJDOT

Beginning at 10 p.m., Thursday, May 28 until 5 a.m. Friday, May 29, the Pulaski Skyway is scheduled to have temporary traffic stops and slowdowns in both directions for jacking near pier 98 near the Raymond Boulevard in Newark. Slowdowns in the southbound direction will begin in Kearny. Slowdowns in the northbound direction will begin in Newark where Routes 1&9 and Routes 1&9 Truck split. If work is completed early, the Skyway will reopen sooner.
To avoid delays, NJDOT is encouraging motorists to use the NJ Turnpike-Hudson County Extension to all destinations, including the Holland Tunnel, I-78, or to I-280/Route 7 and Routes 1&9 Truck southbound. All other motorists will be directed to Routes 1&9 Truck in both directions.
The work is part of Contract 9A of the Pulaski Skyway rehabilitation project, which is being advanced through multiple construction contracts. The Department is carefully coordinating the Pulaski Skyway project with other regional transportation infrastructure projects to minimize traffic congestion.
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Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.