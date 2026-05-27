Expect Skyway delays Thursday night into Friday morning: NJDOT

Beginning at 10 p.m., Thursday, May 28 until 5 a.m. Friday, May 29, the Pulaski Skyway is scheduled to have temporary traffic stops and slowdowns in both directions for jacking near pier 98 near the Raymond Boulevard in Newark. Slowdowns in the southbound direction will begin in Kearny. Slowdowns in the northbound direction will begin in Newark where Routes 1&9 and Routes 1&9 Truck split. If work is completed early, the Skyway will reopen sooner.

To avoid delays, NJDOT is encouraging motorists to use the NJ Turnpike-Hudson County Extension to all destinations, including the Holland Tunnel, I-78, or to I-280/Route 7 and Routes 1&9 Truck southbound. All other motorists will be directed to Routes 1&9 Truck in both directions.

The work is part of Contract 9A of the Pulaski Skyway rehabilitation project, which is being advanced through multiple construction contracts. The Department is carefully coordinating the Pulaski Skyway project with other regional transportation infrastructure projects to minimize traffic congestion.

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