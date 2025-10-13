KPD: Woman stabbed at Kearny Marshalls over slow line at checkout

A woman was stabbed following a dispute at the Marshalls store on Passaic Avenue in Kearny on Oct. 11, but her injuries appear to be superficial, Det. Sgt. Michal Gontarczuk, the KPD’s public-information officer, said.

According to Gontarczuk:

Sgt. Sean Kelly along with Officers Andrew Mauricio, Andrew Sosa, Jocelyn Cazares and Sondej, responded to the store on reports of a stabbing. In the parking lot, police came across a woman in bloody clothing, who was suffering from multiple puncture wounds to the torso. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and the wounds were determined to be non-life threatening.

The alleged perpetrator was located in the Marshalls bathroom, with a kitchen knife laying atop the baby changing station. She was detained while witness statements were obtained. After investigation confirmed the woman in the bathroom to be the stabber, she was arrested and transported to the Kearny Police Department.

Amber I. Thompson, 25, of Newark, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of weapons, possession of weapons for unlawful purposes and endangering another person.

The knife was secured as evidence and Thompson was later transported to the Hudson County Jail, South Kearny.

It was later determined the incident was spurred by a dispute over the movement speed of the checkout line, which led to Thompson threatening to harm the victim “outside.” Reportedly, while the victim and her family alighted from the store, toward their parked vehicle, Thompson purchased a set of kitchen knives, removed one from the box, then pursued the victim in the parking lot, ultimately stabbing her multiple times.

Like this: Like Loading...