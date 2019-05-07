web analytics
Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fire seriously damages Summit Avenue home in Lyndhurst

By Kevin Canessa | Journalist & Webmaster on 7 May 2019

A fire early this morning (Tuesday, May 7) caused extensive damage to a Summit Avenue home in Lyndhurst, Det. Sgt. Vincent Auteri, the public information officer of the Lyndhurst Police Department, said in a statement.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., the fire broke out on the second floor a two-family home at 222 Summit Ave., according to Auteri.

According to Auteri:

The home had been occupied by three adults who all resided on the first floor. Each of them was able to escape without being harmed. One of the tenants was awoken by the sound of broken glass before learning flames were shooting out a second-floor window on the north side of the dwelling.

The second floor was vacant and under renovation. A contractor had been working on the second floor Monday evening, sanding and staining hardwood floors. Though the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is not considered suspicious. It is believed the contractor may have failed to properly discard the oil-soaked rags used during the staining process.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit assisted in the investigation.

The Lyndhurst Fire Department received mutual aid from the Rutherford, North Arlington, East Rutherford and Nutley fire departments.

Published in News

Kevin Canessa | Journalist & Webmaster
Kevin Canessa | Journalist & Webmaster

Kevin Canessa is a journalist and webmaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Edition, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and more behind the scenes. From 2006 to 2008, he served as the editor of The Observer, where he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video for the very first time. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Fla., for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Comments are closed.