Obituary for Alice Sadowski

Alice Sadowski
Alice Sadowski, 73, died Monday, May 9, 2022, in her home in Kearny.
Born in Newark, Alice lived most of her life in Kearny.
She is survived by her beloved children, Genevieve Erezuma and her husband, Pat, Nicole Poncio and her husband Junior and Charles Sadowski and his girlfriend Doreen. Alice was the loving grandmother of Ashley, Alicia, Brittany, Megan, Amanda, Tara, Amber, Destiny, Justin, Christian, and Mya and the cherished great-grandmother of Alexis, Gavin, Jordan, Terrence, Marilyn, Jaylin, Lilly, Riley, Kylie, Aubrianna, Wyatt and Vincenzo.
Ms. Sadowski was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law Mychelle and Charles Fox and her parents, Charles and Muriel (nee Clare) Sadowski.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Cremation was private. The Thiele Family Funeral Home was in charge.
