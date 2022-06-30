Belleville Featured News

At 93, Guarino becomes honorary cannon shooter

30 June 2022
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
The Belleville Historical Society is pleased to announce that in recognition of her faithfully attending its annual July 4 morning ceremonies and cannon salutes for 20 years, Eleanor “Molly Pitcher” Guarino, 93, has been sworn in as an honorary member of the cannon crew. Guarino was sworn in Thursday evening by Society Trustee Tom Grolimond. The annual July 4 event is at 10 a.m. at the old Belleville Reformed Church. Red, white and blue birthday cake will be served following the cannon salute. The church is at the corner of Main and Rutgers streets, opposite the Belleville bridge.

