NYSP: Belleville man dies from injuries sustained in jet ski collision

A 48-year-old Belleville man died May 27 as the result of the crash of two jet skis in the Hudson River in Upstate New York, the New York State Police said.
According to the NYSP, another man, of Saddlebrook, was operating a jet ski with a passenger, and a resident of Lodi was also operating a second jet ski with a passenger. Both were traveling north along the Hudson River in Newburgh, New York, when they collided.
As a result of the collision, Sanchez, a passenger on one of the skis, was thrown from it to into the Hudson.
Boaters at the local marina treated all four of the aforementioned men and two were later taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, Newburgh. It was there that Sanchez ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
The NYSP made it clear alcohol did not play any part in the crash.
The NYSP continues to investigate the incident.
