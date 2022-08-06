Kearny in mourning over loss of long-time Board of Education trustee

The Town of Kearny is mourning the unexpected and sudden death of one of its most beloved public figures.

Board of Education trustee Bryan J. Granelli died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

He was just 54.

Tributes to the long-time board of education member are flowing in and we will share them with you soon.

Viewing for Mr. Granelli will be Monday, Aug. 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny.

More to follow.

