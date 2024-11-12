Cardinal Tobin honors law enforcement at annual Blue Mass

The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement at the 31st annual Blue Mass Nov. 7 in Newark’s Cathedral-Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, presided over the liturgy, which featured a solemn procession of police honor guard units, bagpipers and drummers, including many from departments in The Observer’s readership.

Lt. Governor Tahesha Way, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and numerous other dignitaries joined hundreds of law enforcement officials and loved ones from throughout the state to pray for nine police officers who died in the line of duty: New Jersey State Police Trooper Marcellus E. Bethea; Sayreville Police Capt. William Gawron; Elizabeth Police Sgt. Michael “Zini” Kurinzi; Port Authority Police Capt. Richard L. Ruiz Sr.; Port Authority Police Capt. John M. Collins; Port Authority Police Officer David J. Lee; Port Authority Police Officer Anthony J. Mezzacappa; Port Authority Police Officer John M. Cortazzo; and New Jersey Transit Police Inspector Robert Noble.

Additionally, Millburn Police Officer Luke Lyons and Fairfield Police Det. James Ciampi — two police officers who died outside the line duty — were recognized for their years of commitment to law enforcement.

In his homily, Cardinal Tobin commended the police for embodying what Jesus proclaimed was the greatest love of all — to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. But the cardinal said it is not enough just to thank law enforcement for their efforts. Instead, he said everyone should ensure officers’ sacrifices are not made in vain.

“Our presence today is a commitment to work with you to leave this world a better place than we found it,” Tobin said. “Walk the talk that rejects violent deeds or vicious rhetoric. And today, especially, (we must) share with you what we have found … the Light that no darkness can overcome.”

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...