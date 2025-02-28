NA’s Access for All offers programs for special-needs kids, families

Laughter and meaningful conversations filled Mickey’s Bar and Grill in Lyndhurst on Feb. 22 as North Arlington Access for All hosted its first “Parents Night Out” event.

Led by Alexandra Leitao, Sheryl Lambo and Ana Merced, Access for All is a non-profit organization dedicated to hosting and promoting events to accommodate children with special needs and their families. All events are free.

The Parents Night Out brought more than 20 parents of children with special needs together to promote the group as well as foster a supportive and helpful atmosphere. Leitao said it was a memorable evening, as parents learned about the organization and its services.

“I’ve had so many calls and texts since the night out from parents asking how they can get more involved,” she said. “This organization is so near and dear to everyone who takes part, and I think we’re on track for our best year yet.”

Access for All hosts events at least once a month for children and their families. Recent highlights include a sensory-friendly pumpkin patch last fall and a Sweetheart Dance to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

In addition to organizing activities for children with disabilities, the group provides support for their siblings through a newly launched monthly discussion group. These groups give siblings a nurturing space to share their own experiences and connect with others in similar situations.

“Access for All is a testament to the generous spirit of North Arlington residents,” Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said. “The group fills a distinct and demonstrated need in our community. I am pleased to see the enthusiastic response to the organization’s mission and look forward to this important network continuing to grow.”

Access for All’s next major gathering is its Autism Awareness event, taking place March 29 at the North Arlington Senior Center, 10 Beaver Ave., from 1- 4 p.m. Activities include face painting, storytime and crafts.

Additionally, mark your calendar for a sensory-friendly Easter Bunny event. The program is set for April 19, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Fisher Field, 97 Sixth St. (weather permitting.) If there is rain, the Easter Bunny will welcome families at the North Arlington Senior Center.

Access for All is funded through community donations and other support.

To learn more, please contact Leitao at (201) 566-5608 or send an email to northarlingtonafa@gmail.com.

