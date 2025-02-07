Township offering free health screenings to Nutley residents

Nutley Mayor John V. Kelly III and the Nutley Health Department announce the 2025 Health Screening schedule to promote community wellness. All are free for residents and located at the Nutley Health Department, 149 Chestnut Ave.

Feb 10: Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings (10 a.m. to noon) – No fasting or registration required.

Mar 11: Colorectal Cancer Education and EZ-Detect Kits (10 a.m. to noon) – Free kits, no registration needed.

Apr 24: Depression Screenings (10 a.m. to noon) – Registration required.

May 19: Stroke Screenings (10 a.m. to noon) – Includes cholesterol testing and counseling. Registration required.

Jun 26: Memory Assessment (10 a.m. to noon) – No registration needed.

For additional information, call the Nutley Health Department at (973) 284-4976.

