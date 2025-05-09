Weather can’t dampen spirits at East Newark Riverfront Park’s ribbon-cutting

Though the weather was miserable and wet and the skies were beyond gloomy, it couldn’t put a damper on an historic day in East Newark that drew visits from the governor, a member of Congress, Mayor Dina Grilo and scores of dignitaries from East Newark and beyond.

The borough and BASF marked the official opening of the stunning East Newark Riverfront Park, a five-acre green space developed on a former industrial site — an utter eyesore for an incredibly long period of time — along the Passaic River at 1 Central Ave. (though its address is Central Avenue, the site is mostly along Passaic Avenue, with its entrance perpendicular to Tops Diner.)

The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the culmination of a multi-year effort with federal natural resource trustees to restore and transform the property.

Designed to support recreation, environmental education and ecological restoration, the park features a 1,000-foot boardwalk, an urban amphitheater and open space for walking, gathering and hands-on learning. The project was led by BASF in coordination with federal and local partners —including the U.S. Department of Interior, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Borough of

East Newark — with support from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

“Today marks a milestone for our community — a day when vision, hard work and collaboration have come together to create something truly special,” Dina Grilo, mayor of East Newark, and the driving force behind the project, said. “This park is not just a space — it’s a testament to the strength and unity of our residents and partners. We have built something that will benefit generations to come, and I am incredibly proud to be part of this journey.”

The event also drew the new CEO and president of BASF.

“The opening of the East Newark Riverfront Park represents the best of what public-private collaboration can achieve,” Heather Remley, president and CEO of BASF Corporation, said. “This transformation from a legacy industrial site into a vibrant, sustainable public space underscores BASF’s commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and long-term impact. We are proud to contribute to a project that enhances quality of life, supports biodiversity and serves as a model for urban restoration.”

The park is the result of a new model for expedited restoration, developed through a collaboration between BASF and the federal natural resource trustees. The approach to natural resource crediting accelerates benefits to communities while still meeting restoration goals.

East Newark is the first successful example of this model, delivering environmental and community benefits nearly a decade faster than traditional processes would typically allow.

“Ensuring that every New Jersey resident has access to safe, welcoming green space is a priority for our administration,” Gov. Philip D. Murphy, who attended the ceremony, said. “Green public spaces not only restore and enhance vital natural areas, but they also strengthen community connections and reflect our collective commitment to a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for the state.”

Constructed with sustainability at its core, the park aligns with 15 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It incorporates eco-friendly materials, native landscaping and design elements that promote biodiversity and environmental resilience.

East Newark Riverfront Park will serve as a much-needed green space for residents and visitors, offering opportunities for recreation, education and community events to be enjoyed by all ages. In addition to the boardwalk and outdoor amphitheater, the new park includes water fountains, restrooms, picnic tables, a playground, a great lawn and a large shade structure for the community to enjoy.

