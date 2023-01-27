Many have not yet applied for ANCHOR rebate, Melham says, but you still have until Feb. 28 to do so

State officials say many eligible taxpayers have not yet applied for a tax rebate through the ANCHOR program, with an already-extended deadline set for Feb. 28.

According to the latest state figures, postcards were mailed to 8,287 homeowners in Belleville the state believes may be eligible for the program. Only 3,815 homeowners filed as of Jan. 18, leaving a potential pool of 4,472 Belleville homeowners — or 54% of all eligible homeowners — who are entitled to a rebate of up to $1,500, but have yet to register.

Meanwhile, the state mailed postcards to 6,057 tenants in Belleville, of which 1,800 have filed for benefits so far. That leaves approximately 4,257 eligible tenants from Belleville who could be losing a $450 rebate, under assumptions from the state Treasury Department.

Belleville Mayor Michael Melham is working with Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, D-28, to spread the word about the impending deadline. They are hosting a joint event Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Belleville Senior Citizens Recreation Center, 125 Franklin Ave., from 2-6:30 p.m., to guide residents through the process.

If you owned or rented your main residence in New Jersey on Oct. 1, 2019 and met the income requirements, you qualify for property tax relief under the ANCHOR program. But you need to apply by the Feb. 28 deadline.

“As so many Belleville residents have yet to register, it is critical you share this information with your friends and neighbors,” Melham said. “Every single eligible Belleville household should receive this rebate; we all just need to apply.”

Homeowners with income of $150,000 or less will receive $1,500, while homeowners with income of more than $150,000 and up to $250,000 will receive $1,000. Renters with income of $150,000 or less will receive $450.

The state is planning to pay ANCHOR benefits in late spring in the form of direct deposit or check to eligible applicants. ANCHOR replaced the state’s Homestead rebate program.

Learn more at anchor.nj.gov.

