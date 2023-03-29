Obituaries for March 29, 2023

Dr. Robert Elkas

Dr. Robert Elkas, 84, of Cedar Grove, died peacefully at home Thursday, March 23, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was dedicated to his dental practice in Kearny for 47 years.

Born in Orange to James and Menera (Cassar) Elkas, Robert was one of three children in the family. He graduated from Newark College of Engineering with a degree in mechanical engineering and from UMDNJ with a DMD.

Robert proudly served in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1973.

He met the love of his life, Lana Haddad, in Quebec, Canada, and they married soon after. Robert and Lana lived in West Caldwell before moving to Cedar Grove in 1982.

Dr. Elkas was completely dedicated to his dental practice in Kearny and shared a building with his brother Dr. John Elkas who was a pediatrician on the first floor.

He was a member of the Hudson County Dental Association and the Kearny Lions Club.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Lana; devoted children Lesley DiMarco and Jason Elkas and his wife, Christine; loving grandchildren, Sophia, Salvatore and Robert DiMarco, Kate, Zachary and Ava Elkas.

In addition to his parents and brother, he was predeceased by his sister, Vivian Nicol.

Family and friends will visit on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Garrett Jones Memorial Home at Shook FH, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove. We will meet to celebrate the Mass Friday March 31, 2023, at 10 a.m., at the Assyrian Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary, Paramus. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum in East Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the church would be deeply appreciated.

Online condolences may be shared at www.garrettjonesmemorialhomes.com.

Nanina (Anna) Pennacchio

Nanina (Anna) Pennacchio, 96, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at her son’s home in Brick.

Visitation was at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s R.C. Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Isernia, Italy, Anna immigrated to the United States in 1950 and lived in Kearny before moving to Toms River in 1990.

She is survived by her children, Rita Sansone of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Michael Pennacchia of Waretown and Louis Pennacchio (Nancy) of Brick.

Mrs. Pennacchio was the grandmother of Robin, Jennifer, Kelly, Stacy, Christine and Joseph and the great-grandmother of Sage, Ella, Mila, Bradley, Jimmy, Hailey, Anna and Penelope.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Pennacchio, and her son-in-law, Kenneth Sansone.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Societa Oriundi Castellani, 351 Timber Drive, Berkley Heights, N.J. 07922.

Carol M. Conroy

Carol M. Conroy, 86, of Kearny, died peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Brandywine Assisted Living in Princeton, with her family by her side.

Born in Manhattan to Matthew and Mary Conroy, Carol attended and graduated from Saint Barnabas High School, the Bronx, and Jersey City State College where she earned her BA. Carol relocated to Kearny in 1964 where she had been a resident until 2022. Toward the end of her residence in the Kearny area, visiting the Kearny Senior Center and North Arlington Senior Center was how she enjoyed her time and stayed active.

Carol enjoyed traveling, she loved to attend Broadway shows while spending time in the City and she also found solace in quilting and even belonged to many quilting clubs.

Daughter of the late Matthew and Mary Conroy nee Lonchena, spouse to the late Frank Goodman and sister of the late Matthew Conroy, Carol is survived by her daughter Moira Goldberg (Robert); her sister Nancy McGlone; two granddaughters, Tegan Ward and Alyse Ward (Jeff Brown); and two great-grandchildren, Madyline and Nathaniel.

Visitation will take place Tuesday, March 28, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction. A memorial service will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

Arrangements are under the direction of MJ Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction.

Thomas G. Pabst

Thomas G. Pabst, 74, of Florida, formerly of Kearny and North Arlington, died Feb. 9, 2023.

Funeral services were private, in the care of the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Born in Kearny, Tommy was a longtime resident of Kearny and North Arlington until moving to Florida 20 years ago. A 1966 graduate of North Arlington High School, Tommy proudly served his country in the Vietnam War, flying medical helicopters in the Army. An aviation enthusiast, Tommy piloted single-wing airplanes and helicopters for many years.

Tommy loved to create, and cherished time spent building models. An intelligent man, he was an avid reader, and his family treasured his keen sense of humor.

Tommy was predeceased by his parents Erwin G. and Jeanne A. Pabst. He was the brother of Robert E. Pabst, Sandra Love Pabst and the late Edward Pabst. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

