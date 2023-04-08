Edward Bradow loses courageous battle with cancer aged 46

Edward M. Bradow, 46, of Kearny, fought a courageous battle with cancer and died April 7, 2023.

The beloved husband for 19 years to Jennifer D. Bradow (nee Shanks), he was the devoted father of Michael & Mikayla Bradow. Loving son of Loretta Bradow (nee Galway) & the late Edward W. Bradow, he was dear brother of David P. Bradow and his wife Eyleen and their children Audrey & Matthew. Cherished son-in-law of Diane & Leo Malley, he was dear brother-in-law of Heather and her husband Jorge Villa, their daughter Ally; Kristen Shanks and her fiancee Eric Carle.

One of Eddie’s proudest accomplishments were Michael, Mikayla and his goddaughter Emma Rose Trzepla.

Edward belonged to the Copestone-Ophir Masonic Lodge No. 108, Kearny. He was also an Eagle Scout for Boy Scouts Troop 2, Kearny. He worked at Graybar Electrical, Edison, for 19 years, Swift Electric for seven years and lastly Metlife Stadium for three years.

Eddie was a friend to all and he will be truly missed by many loving family and friends.

Family and friends are welcome to visit on Tuesday, April 11, from 5-9 p.m. in the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral service will begin at 8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Private cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eddie’s GoFundme, Eddie’s Entourage, at www.gofundme.com/f/4bdt5-eddies-entourage

