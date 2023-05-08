Featured Kearny News

Kearny UNICO supports Project Graduation with $500 donation

8 May 2023
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
Kearny UNICO President Annamarie Latushko, right, presented a $500 donation to Project Graduation during a lull in the action at the Project Graduation fund-raising volleyball games Friday, April 21. Accepting the donation are, from left, Treasurer Rosa Amaro, President Amanda Nystrom and Past President Ann Rodriquez. Project Graduation raises over $25,000 every year to provide a safe, alcohol-free, post-commencement celebration for Kearny High graduates. Photo courtesy of Lou Pandolfi

 

