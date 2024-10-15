Guy hosting Vision Zero meeting in Harrison this week

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy, who heads the county’s Vision Zero initiative, hosts a meeting locally to discuss the program Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Harrison Recreation Center, 401 Warren St.

The purpose of the gathering is to inform residents about the county’s Vision Zero Plan and to hear suggestions from residents about how to best improve safety on county roads. The meeting will be in a workshop style, where residents are invited to drop by at any time during the two-hour period.

“The Vision Zero Action Plan is an important step in eliminating deaths and serious injuries on our roadways, and it’s important that as we develop this plan, the communities that will be helped by this initiative have a voice,” Guy said. “During these public meetings, Hudson County looks forward to hearing your thoughts on the initiative and our strategies to prioritize mobility for all roadway users in Hudson County, making our streets safer for everyone.”

